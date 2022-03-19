Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.60

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.60 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 94.80 ($1.23). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 835,048 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £522.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.85. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.