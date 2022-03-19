Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (PLR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $151,304.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

