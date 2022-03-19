Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.65

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.65 and traded as low as $16.57. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 450,607 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $271,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,845 shares of company stock valued at $419,452 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO)

