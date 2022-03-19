Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2,167.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $102.61 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56.

