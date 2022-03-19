Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0021 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $905,497.96 and approximately $645.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00245207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001173 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034227 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.13 or 0.00800601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,377,041 coins and its circulating supply is 435,116,605 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

