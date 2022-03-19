Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 309.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 13,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 277,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,006,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

