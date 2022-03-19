Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

