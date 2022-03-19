Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 8,366 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 226,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. 50,865,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,897,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

