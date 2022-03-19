Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2,032.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after purchasing an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth $13,571,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth $2,344,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $130.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,732. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

