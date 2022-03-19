Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $25.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.