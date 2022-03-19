Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 417.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

