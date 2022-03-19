Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.