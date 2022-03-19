Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

