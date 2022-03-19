Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,671 shares during the period.

TOTL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 263,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

