Plair (PLA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Plair (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Plair has a market cap of $727,506.54 and $2,141.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

