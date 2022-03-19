Playcent (PCNT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,471.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $842,209.62 and $17,471.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00035713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00106319 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

