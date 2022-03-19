POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 526,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,922. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

