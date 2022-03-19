PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PBTHF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get PointsBet alerts:

Shares of PBTHF opened at $3.00 on Friday. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.