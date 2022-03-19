Polis Price Hits $0.15 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Polis has a market cap of $1.51 million and $8,638.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007662 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00289961 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

