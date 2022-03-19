Polkadot (DOT) Market Capitalization Hits $18.98 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $18.98 billion and approximately $832.93 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $19.22 or 0.00045720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.61 or 0.06983535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.82 or 0.99918356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041210 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00027762 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

