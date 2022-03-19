PolkaWar Price Hits $0.0888 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.40 million and $196,664.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.18 or 0.07001661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.92 or 1.00129815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041719 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.