Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Portland General Electric worth $39,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.