Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Post reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.