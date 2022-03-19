Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.06

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.70. Prada shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 100 shares.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

