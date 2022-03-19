Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.06

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.70. Prada shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 100 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.
Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)
