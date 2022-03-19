Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE:APTS opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.