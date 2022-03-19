Prosper (PROS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $595,957.00

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $595,957.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

