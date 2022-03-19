Proton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.68 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $117.02 million and $7.68 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003593 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,426,490,555 coins and its circulating supply is 9,876,863,623 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton



