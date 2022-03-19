PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Announces Dividend of $0.35

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3547 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
PPERY opened at $10.98 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
