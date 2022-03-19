Public Mint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,604.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $30,604.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,746,334 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

