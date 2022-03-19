Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.05

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.05 and traded as low as $83.55. Puma shares last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded Puma to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

