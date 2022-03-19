Qcash Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $64.19 million and $105.08 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.81 or 0.06973132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,904.18 or 0.99666510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041428 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.