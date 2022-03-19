Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $121.25 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Quant has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $121.25 or 0.00289039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $42.87 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004010 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.01199939 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003246 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

