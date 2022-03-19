Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $39,414.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,675,874 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

