QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 39.9% Higher This Week

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $225.05 or 0.00537624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $73.61 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.59 or 0.06989108 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.55 or 1.00127174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033095 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.