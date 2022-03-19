Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.93% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $35,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after acquiring an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 104,644 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 140,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 770,057 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

