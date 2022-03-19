Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,245 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

