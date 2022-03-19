Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,262 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

