Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,166 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day moving average is $362.66. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.43 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

