Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0544 on Major Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $27.21 million and approximately $161,885.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.02 or 0.07069576 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,832.74 or 1.00046640 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00032716 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

