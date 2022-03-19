Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $428.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 3.35.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

