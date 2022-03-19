Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 419,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 905,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 3.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

