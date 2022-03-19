Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $66.88 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.