RED (RED) Trading 16.5% Higher This Week

RED (RED) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. RED has a total market cap of $433,206.17 and $122,113.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.33 or 0.00269163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

