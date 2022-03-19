ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Tops $19.45 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $51,254.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,897.27 or 0.99938940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00245439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00283976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00129286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004905 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00030837 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

