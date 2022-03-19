Render Token Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Render Token has a market cap of $623.20 million and $64.56 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00006402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00036022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00106799 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,902,345 coins and its circulating supply is 231,554,302 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.