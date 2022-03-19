Rentberry Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $158,384.03 and approximately $33.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

