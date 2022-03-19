Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (BLIN, CLBS, CNCE, JAGX, LFVN, NBRV, NEON, NOAH, NVTS, NXTD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 19th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) - StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in asset acquisition and resolution, residential finance, commercial finance, investment management and hotel operations. The Company primarily specializes in the aquisition and resolution of non-performing or underperforming loans. “

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

