Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 7,646 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,722. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

