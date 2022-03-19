Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Medical Properties Trust worth $32,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,577,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 8,966,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

