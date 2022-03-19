Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 42,333 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Darling Ingredients worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAR traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $73.57. 1,599,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

